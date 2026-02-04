Nicki Minaj weighs in on Royal Family drama while backing Trump

Nicki Minaj criticises the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for airing the royal family's 'dirty laundry'

Nicki Minaj is echoing some familiar Donald Trump talking points when it comes to the British royal family.

The Grammy-winning rapper sat down with Republican political advisor Katie Miller on her podcast to discuss her recent pivot toward politics and social issues, fuelled by her growing support for the former U.S. president. During the wide-ranging conversation, Minaj was asked for her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the U.S. in 2020 following a very public rift with the monarchy.

“Well… I think he should go home. Like E.T. he should go home. Go phone home and then go home,” Minaj, 45, joked.

She went on to criticise Harry for publicly airing grievances about his family, referring to the Sussexes’ explosive Oprah interview, their Netflix documentary, and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

The Anaconda rapper then struck a more empathetic tone as she expressed affection for the royal family and concern for Harry. “People do things and you don’t know why and you don’t know what’s going on inside of them. So, I don’t judge,” she explained. “But I was like, ah man, because I felt like I knew them in some way. So I was like, ‘no Harry, don’t do that. You know better.’”

Trump, meanwhile, has been far less forgiving of the Sussexes. In a previous conversation with Nigel Farage, he took aim at Meghan, saying, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think some day he will regret it.”

Minaj’s comments come amid her surprising political shift. In recent months, she stunned fans by publicly backing Trump after years of criticising him. She even joined him onstage at the Trump Accounts Summit last month, declaring herself “the president’s No. 1 fan.”

Speaking to Miller, Minaj said her support was driven less by policy and more by what she described as years of “bullying” and “smear campaigns” directed at Trump.

“I felt that had been done to me for so many years,” she said. “And I didn’t think he deserved it.”