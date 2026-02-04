'The Odyssey' director comments on Donald Trump's controversial movies tarrifs

Christopher Nolan raises concerns amid President Trump's movies taxes proposal

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan has shared his opinion about the controversial movies’ tariffs proposal.

Nolan, who is the newly elected president for the Directors Guild of America, commented on the matter while setting out priorities for the company.

US President has proposed 100% tax on films made outside of America.

“I don’t know how a tariff system would work”, said the Oppenheimer director.

While speaking with Variety, the 55-year-old filmmaker opened that there are more serious conversations that require much focus than the movies tariffs.

He said in a statement, “I will say that since President Trump has started bandying these ideas around, there’s a much more serious conversation from the studios about how to improve the situation in the United States – to be perfectly frank about it.”

The Dark Knight filmmaker emphasized on the incentives that will be lost and stressed upon the unemployment that will prevail in the country.

“If you look at the overall spending from the consumer on media, on entertainment, on our work, it’s extremely stable.

“But we’re looking at a 35 percent to 40 percent decline in employment for our members.”

Nolan raised these concerns after the filming of The Odyssey around the Mediterranean.