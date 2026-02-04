Inside Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos on-and-off romance after rumoured split

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos seem to have gotten back together after breaking up around holidays

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos shocked fans after they appeared to be dancing together in a Texan bar, days after the news of their breakup broke out.

The 28-year-old supermodel was reportedly with the cowboy, 36, hours before he got arrested for public intoxication last week.

Another anonymous source claimed that the couple are “very much together” and that the couple were spotted together with Banuelos’ mother, at Taylor Sheridan’s cutting “Winter Bash” on February 2, as per DeuxMoi.

While the couple seems to in an on-and-off situation, insiders share that their differences seem to be causing a divide between them.

“She’s the daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid. It’s such a different way of growing up,” a source shared of the Orebella founder, with Page Six.

They cited Hadid’s habit of flying on “private jets,” which is mandatory for her because of health issues, and Banuelos’ lowkey lifestyle as examples of their different worldviews.

The insider added, “She tried to put him in her life and it’s all cute, but he is in a very insular world of rodeos. He tried, but it’s too much.”

While it’s unclear how long the couple had broken up for, those in the know seem to think the on-and-off condition can get “tumultuous” as their differences begin to get triggered.