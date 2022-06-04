 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie’s birthday: From Mrs. Smith to Thena, 5 of the actress’ best films

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Angelina Jolie’s birthday: From Mrs. Smith to Thena, 5 of the actress’ best films
Angelina Jolie’s birthday: From Mrs. Smith to Thena, 5 of the actress’ best films 

Hollywood star Angeline Jolie’s birthday is underway! The award-winning American actress, filmmaker and human rights activist turns 47 today on June 4.

On this special occasion, let’s take a look at the Wanted actress’ incredible and successful career in Hollywood, which includes some of the most memorable films and fan-favorite characters.

Changeling (2008)

Changeling (2008)
Changeling (2008)

Jolie plays Christine Collins, a mother, who is anxious to find her lost child, in this film. She suspects the boy handed over to her by the police is an imposter. When she confronts the department about the blunder, she is portrayed as paranoid and hysteric.

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Jolie won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in the movie, based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir,

The movie is about a patient’s 18-month treatment at a mental institution during the late 1960s.

Gia (1998)

Gia (1998)
Gia (1998)

In this HBO movie, Jolie played the role of Gia Carangi, who was a real-life heroin-addicted fashion model. This was one of her best performances, for which she won a Golden Globe Award and her first Screen Actors Guild Award.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

Jolie played the role of the assassin in the film opposite Brad Pitt. Apart from being one of her most entertaining and action-packed movies, Mr. & Mrs. Smith gave Hollywood the most iconic couple.

The two played the role of a married couple, who are dissatisfied with their marriage. They’re both assassins and use violence to solve their problems. They have been tasked to kill each other.

Eternals (2021)

Eternals (2021)
Eternals (2021)

The Marvel film presented Jolie in the superhero role of Thena. Directed by Chloe Zhao, Eternals tells the story of 10 immortals who are fighting the Deviants. 

More From Entertainment:

Beckhams give heartfelt welcome to Romeo’s adorable new pup Simba, see pics

Beckhams give heartfelt welcome to Romeo’s adorable new pup Simba, see pics
Ella Eyre and George Ezra excite fans ahead of their performance at Queen's Jubilee concert

Ella Eyre and George Ezra excite fans ahead of their performance at Queen's Jubilee concert
Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial skyrockets Dior fragrance sale

Johnny Depp’s win in defamation trial skyrockets Dior fragrance sale

Johnny Depp sends crowd wild as he hits stage in Scotland: Fans scream 'Innocent, Innocent'

Johnny Depp sends crowd wild as he hits stage in Scotland: Fans scream 'Innocent, Innocent'
Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!
Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son
Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video
Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Latest

view all