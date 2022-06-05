Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager

Johnny Depp's sweet interaction with a pregnant bar manager has been leaving fans swooning over the actor as the Pirates of the Caribbean star offered some parenting advice to the mum-to-be.

Lauren Whittington, who works at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, recently revealed that she was stunned when the Hollywood actor walked in and talked to her.

"None of us could believe it. He went unnoticed for maybe an hour before anyone realised it was him and Jeff Beck just sat eating fish and chips together in the corner," The Mirror quoted.

“His security came over and asked if there was any way we could get Sam Fender in without people ambushing him, so we shut off our upstairs terrace for them to go up there," she said.

"They were really grateful and stayed for a couple of hours, with Sam staying long after Johnny and Jeff left. He [Johnny] noticed I’m pregnant and was asking me how long I have left.

“Then he was giving me some advice on nappies, lack of sleep, and the first few weeks of parenthood, saying it’ll be the greatest gift I ever receive and I won’t know love like it until I look into her eyes for the first time," she recalled.

"He was also talking about his kids, who are grown up now, and how magical being a parent is," Whittington said.

"He left about an hour before the verdict and said he had a zoom call about it, so we wished him luck and thanked him for being so kind, and he thanked us for having him," she said.