Sunday Jun 05 2022
Princess Eugenie gets a special new tattoo amid her move from UK

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Princess Eugenie on Friday sported a subtle new tattoo at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations amid her move away from the UK to Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank, reported OK! Magazine.

Eugenie, the daughter of Queen’s second son Prince Andrew, stepped out with husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday to attend the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral alongside other royals, and the tattoo stood out against her chic ensemble.

The 32-year-old princess opted for a midi dress in tangerine orange for the event, with her hair pulled back from her ears to show off the tattoo.

Many wondered what the circle could mean, and Tattoo Seo told OK! Magazine: “One of the most basic, yet powerful, symbols, the circle is a representation of the universe in its most simple form.”

“It is a primal symbol that portrays life and the cycle that leads to death and back to life again. The circle represents the cyclical nature of the universe and all life on earth.”

The tattoo seems even more important right now for Eugenie, who recently moved away from the UK with her husband to Portugal, where Jack is said to have been offered a million-dollar job. 

