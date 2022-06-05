 
Sunday Jun 05 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slammed for returning to UK after Megxit: ‘Utter joke’

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Meghan Markle is being called out for staging a ‘convenient’ return to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee two years after stepping back from royal duties in what came to be known as Megxit, reported The Daily Star.

Meghan, with husband Prince Harry, landed in the UK on Wednesday, June 1, and attended Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral with other royals, in what marked their first royal engagement since 2020’s Megxit.

Despite getting welcomed with cheers at the cathedral, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leilana Dowding slammed Meghan for her public royal outing.

Dowding said: “For someone who just wants to skip out on all royal duties, it's funny that she wants to come back in time for the celebrations, the party and be part of all the royal celebrations which are happening.”

“I've got to throw in there about her Netflix shows, it's a complete and utter joke, I called it last year! No one moves to Los Angeles for privacy,” she added.

Dowding continued: “Just be honest with your intentions, you didn't want to perform your royal duties and you do love the publicity, otherwise you wouldn't put yourself on a reality show.”

She further explained her point by putting her own self on the spot and said: “Like me, I did the Housewives of Cheshire, if I went on there and said I hate publicity and I love my privacy, everyone would call me a complete and utter bulls**tter, and I would be.”

“For Meghan to take a reality show, she's either lying about wanting to be private or she wants to be private but she's going against everything she stands for, for the money – or both.”

The GB News commentator added: “Either way, it's dishonourable, people can take me and go 'oh Leilani, she loves it all' and I can't say I don't because if I didn't, I wouldn't be doing any of it.”


