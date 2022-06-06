 
Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed

Simon Cowell questions Queen's health, leaves 'BGT' viewers unimpressed

Simon Cowell has sparked massive backlash with his latest remarks about the Queen on Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

During the final episode of the talent show on Sunday night, the 62-year-old mogul seemingly predicted the monarch's death while speaking to comedian Ben Nickless.

The winner of the famed show gets o to perform in front of the Queen each year. However, Cowell questioned whether the monarch would be in good health to attend this year, reported Daily Mail.

His remarks came after the Queen missed several events across her Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Cowell quickly added, "Please God it is The Queen."

BGT viewers were not impressed with the music mogul's comments as one person wrote on Twitter, "The awkward silence after Simon basically implied the queen is on her way out … yeah that went down like a lead balloon."

"The Queen didn't go to her beloved Derby yesterday. She's hardly going to go along to watch this year's winner of #BritainsGotTalent. Simon is deluded. #BGT," another tweet read.

