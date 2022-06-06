 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen put Prince Harry ‘in his place’ at Jubilee: ‘Saw b-list status’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Prince Harry has reportedly been made to feel the consequences of leaving the Royal Family, as well as his newfound status as a b-list celebrity.

Royal biographer Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for News.com.au.

There, she addressed the moment Prince Harry was ‘forced’ to experience the consequences of leaving the Firm.

While recalling the entire event, Ms Elser wrote, “While the last time Harry had been inside the famed 17th century church, for the Grenfell Tower National Memorial service in 2017, he had sat sombrely in the front row next to his brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Friday he was forced to accept his designated spot in cheap seats, the Sussexes’ B-list status made all-too-painfully obvious.”

“Harry and Meghan were being, quite literally, put in their place," she added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’
Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details

Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details
Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report
Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report

Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report
Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum
Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’

Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’
Tom Cruise is a 'mentor' and has ‘audience in mind’, says 'Top Gun' costar Danny Ramirez

Tom Cruise is a 'mentor' and has ‘audience in mind’, says 'Top Gun' costar Danny Ramirez
Shakira sheds light on Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in latest song?

Shakira sheds light on Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in latest song?
Queen urged ‘not to let’ Meghan Markle win ‘the PR chess match’

Queen urged ‘not to let’ Meghan Markle win ‘the PR chess match’
Johnny Depp reveals who played major role in victory against Amber Heard, receives painting from a lover

Johnny Depp reveals who played major role in victory against Amber Heard, receives painting from a lover
Rare 1679 Stradivari violin could fetch $11 million at auction

Rare 1679 Stradivari violin could fetch $11 million at auction

Latest

view all