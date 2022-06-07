 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

file footage

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reportedly threw a secret bash for the Queen’s Jubilee on Saturday, reported Hello magazine.

According to reports, the future monarch and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, hosted a secret Jubilee bash at the Buckingham Palace on Saturday before the royal family attended the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in honour of the Queen.

In attendance at the private party were Charles’ siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne, along with their spouses, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence respectively.

Other royals reported to be at the secret bash include the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, as well as the Prince and Princess of Kent.

Both of Prince Charles’ children, Prince William and Prince Harry, were notably missing from the party. Their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, also did not attend.

Soon after wrapping up the party, the Prince of Wales and Camilla made their way to the viewing of the special BBC Concert celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign. 


