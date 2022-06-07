Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'

Steve Harvey is 'team Lori' and is not afraid to show it.

Speaking about his daughter's breakup with Michael B. Jordan, the TV personality extended his complete support her decision.

On the latest episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Steve confessed: "I'm team Lori, 1,000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

"Things happen," he continued. "It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing."

"As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do," said the 65-year-old.

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that B. Jordan and Lori had broken up after 1.5 years of dating.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the insider said. "They still love each other."



"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

