 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: I support my daughter 1000%
Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'

Steve Harvey is 'team Lori' and is not afraid to show it.

Speaking about his daughter's breakup with Michael B. Jordan, the TV personality extended his complete support her decision.

On the latest episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Steve confessed: "I'm team Lori, 1,000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

"Things happen," he continued. "It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing."

"As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do," said the 65-year-old.

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that B. Jordan and Lori had broken up after 1.5 years of dating.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the insider said. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report
Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner

Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner
Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader

Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader
Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout

Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout
Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video

Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?
Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why

Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why
Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham

Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham
Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details

Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details
Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate

Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate
Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Latest

view all