 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie kept him in dark to harm over vineyard sellout
Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout

Brad Pitt will seemingly not let go of Angelina Jolie selling stakes of their vineyard without his approval.

The French property, that the couple jointly owned and got married in 2014, was sold by the ex-wife in 2021, without discussion with Pitt.

The actor is now suing Jolie for the unfair deal. In Pitt's latest court filing, the actor claims that Jolie, 47, intentionally "sought to inflict harm on" him by selling her interests in the wine company. Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other's consent.

PEOPLE has obtained the documents from Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Pitt added that the vineyard became his "passion" project that grew "into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine" through his work.

He asserts that Jolie has "nothing to Miraval's success."

The documents continued: "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report
Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner

Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner
Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader

Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader
Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video

Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video
Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'

Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?
Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why

Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why
Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham

Johnny Depp celebrates win over his ex-wife Amber Heard with pals in Birmingham
Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details

Prince Charles, Camilla threw secret royal party at Queen’s Jubilee: Details
Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate

Prince Louis ‘especially’ had an incredible Jubilee weekend: William and Kate
Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Latest

view all