Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout

Brad Pitt will seemingly not let go of Angelina Jolie selling stakes of their vineyard without his approval.

The French property, that the couple jointly owned and got married in 2014, was sold by the ex-wife in 2021, without discussion with Pitt.

The actor is now suing Jolie for the unfair deal. In Pitt's latest court filing, the actor claims that Jolie, 47, intentionally "sought to inflict harm on" him by selling her interests in the wine company. Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other's consent.

PEOPLE has obtained the documents from Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Pitt added that the vineyard became his "passion" project that grew "into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine" through his work.

He asserts that Jolie has "nothing to Miraval's success."



The documents continued: "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights."

