 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp celebrates his first birthday after winning Amber Heard defamation case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Johnny Depp celebrates his first birthday after winning Amber Heard defamation case
Johnny Depp celebrates his first birthday after winning Amber Heard defamation case

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on Thursday, June 9, his first birthday after winning the defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.

Last week, after winning the trial, jubilant Johnny Depp said that a US jury "gave me my life back" by overwhelmingly taking his side in a bitter defamation battle with Amber Heard over mutual allegations of domestic abuse.

The jury, after a six-week trial, found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Meanwhile, fans in York wished Johnny Depp by singing 'Happy Birthday' as star signs autographs and poses for selfies on the last night of his UK tour with old friend Jeff Beck.

Hundreds of fans waited outside The Barbican Theatre in York to get a glimpse of their superstar.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘stuck with the bill’ after lawyer’s slip up 'Forced to pay Amber!'

Johnny Depp ‘stuck with the bill’ after lawyer’s slip up 'Forced to pay Amber!'
Prince Charles, France's Macron discuss war in Ukraine

Prince Charles, France's Macron discuss war in Ukraine
Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial
Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'

Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'
Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed

Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed
Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie

Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie
Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'

Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'
Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble
Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms

Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms
Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours

Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to her promotion

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to her promotion

Latest

view all