Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of wearing microphones during Jubilee celebrations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced what their supporters said some vicious attacks from royal family fans and royal experts during their visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They said one of the most ridiculous allegations being levelled against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is they wore microphones during their public appearance with other members of the British royal family.

Several pictures of Meghan Markle were circulated with claims that they show a hidden microphone.

A picture being circulated online

Commenting on Meghan's picture, a user said ,'There's also a long bump along the left collar flap... I haven't been able to spot the same bump in the right one."



A senior royal commentator said, 'At first I thought that this was some internet joke about Harry and Meghan wearing microphones to the Jubilee thanksgiving service.But it so happens that this is much more serious than I first thought."

Others said the couple wanted to take Queen's picture with Lilibet through their own cameraman to make money but the monarch refused to allow them.