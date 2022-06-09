Kourtney Kardashian 'annoyed' by 'The Kardashians' edits on Scott Disick

Kourntey Kardashian, famous American media personality and her musician beau Travis Barker are not happy with the edits of the family’s new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians”.



According to Buzzfeed, in a conversation with friend Shepherd, Kourtney told how she and Barker felt, saying, “[Travis and I] film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and it’s been so annoying because they’re swirling us in with this Scott drama”.

Kourtney further complained about the flawed story line alignment with the real life.

“While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on the episodes and make sure our stories are being told. I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and it's time for our show to catch up.”

Addressing how minor “Scott Drama” took the attention away from her engagement, she continued, “That night [Barker proposed to me], I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such [expletive] for bringing up this [Disick’s reaction] because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw a cut of the episode”.

Shedding light on what has been done, Kourtney said, “It's enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn't really exist".

"It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality”, the model confessed.