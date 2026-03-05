The Bear prepares emotional goodbye as season 5 becomes final season

Comedy drama The Bear is now finally getting ready to come to its end as the popular show will finish with its final fifth season.

Filming of the last season is happening in Chicago, the same city where the story take place and the new season is expected to come out later this year probably in June like the previous seasons.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays the mother of Carmy and Natalie, confirmed that the show is ending during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She said, “It is the end of the show. Everybody knows it’s the end of the show. I’m not breaking any news to anybody. It’s the end of the show — they’ve said it from the beginning.”

The series follows Carmy, which is played by Jeremy Allen White, a talented chef trying to fix his family’s restaurant while handling the stress and chaos of a busy kitchen.

Over the seasons, the show became very popular with fans and critics all over the world as it won 21 Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series in 2023 and acting awards for White, Curtis, Ayo Edebiri and others.

With the fifth season, viewers will now get to see how Carmy’s story ends and say goodbye to all the characters they started to love.