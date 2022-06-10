 
pakistan
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Tuba Anwar reacts to ex-husband's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Syeda Tuba Anwar (L) and Aamir Liaquat Hussain (R). — Instagram/Twitter/File
Syeda Tuba Anwar (L) and Aamir Liaquat Hussain (R). — Instagram/Twitter/File

A day after the sudden demise of famous TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar broke her silence and expressed grief over his death.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tuba said that Hussain impacted the lives of many people.

She prayed to God to shower his mercy on the deceased and make his journey in the life hereafter easy.

"During his lifetime, Aamir Liaquat touched many lives. I pray to Allah swt for mercy, may his [Hussain's] journey to hereafter be easy," Tuba wrote.

Tuba Anwar reacts to ex-husbands death

She also requested the people to respect the privacy of Hussain's family.

"I request everyone to act empathetically and please give some privacy to those grieving this loss."

Tuba was the second wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain. They got married in 2018 but the couple parted ways after 14 months of separation as the Tuba announced khula on February 9. 

The very next day, Aamir announced his third marriage with Dania Malik. However, Dania also filed for Khula just three months later.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan’s long march postponed till after Punjab by-elections: Pervez Elahi

Imran Khan’s long march postponed till after Punjab by-elections: Pervez Elahi
Cabinet gives nod to 15% increase in salaries of govt employees

Cabinet gives nod to 15% increase in salaries of govt employees
'I am in iddat from today,' says Dania Shah

'I am in iddat from today,' says Dania Shah

Long march: Imran Khan caused disorder in capital, police tell SC

Long march: Imran Khan caused disorder in capital, police tell SC
LHC directs police to stop harassing Dua Zahra's mother-in-law

LHC directs police to stop harassing Dua Zahra's mother-in-law
'Azadi March': Lahore’s ATC grants interim bail to 13 PTI leaders

'Azadi March': Lahore’s ATC grants interim bail to 13 PTI leaders
Karachi business community agrees to close markets at 8pm

Karachi business community agrees to close markets at 8pm
Coalition govt leaders show confidence in PM Shehbaz ahead of budget 2022-23

Coalition govt leaders show confidence in PM Shehbaz ahead of budget 2022-23
Deadlock over Aamir Liaquat's funeral continues

Deadlock over Aamir Liaquat's funeral continues
All eyes on budget 2022-23 as Pakistan struggles to revive economy

All eyes on budget 2022-23 as Pakistan struggles to revive economy
Explainer: Overseas Pakistanis' voting rights and its hurdles

Explainer: Overseas Pakistanis' voting rights and its hurdles
Watch: Dania Shah releases video message following Aamir Liaquat's death

Watch: Dania Shah releases video message following Aamir Liaquat's death

Latest

view all