Tuba Anwar reacts to ex-husband's death

Syeda Tuba Anwar (L) and Aamir Liaquat Hussain (R). — Instagram/Twitter/File

A day after the sudden demise of famous TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar broke her silence and expressed grief over his death.



The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Tuba said that Hussain impacted the lives of many people.

She prayed to God to shower his mercy on the deceased and make his journey in the life hereafter easy.

"During his lifetime, Aamir Liaquat touched many lives. I pray to Allah swt for mercy, may his [Hussain's] journey to hereafter be easy," Tuba wrote.

She also requested the people to respect the privacy of Hussain's family.

"I request everyone to act empathetically and please give some privacy to those grieving this loss."

Tuba was the second wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain. They got married in 2018 but the couple parted ways after 14 months of separation as the Tuba announced khula on February 9.



The very next day, Aamir announced his third marriage with Dania Malik. However, Dania also filed for Khula just three months later.