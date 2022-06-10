 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner took the charge to amaze fans with her fortune as the diva posted a gorgeous picture of her riding in her $200K Lamborghini.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality star dropped a selfie in one of 15 of her luxury cars that make up around $6million.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the post, “Fast”. The mum-of-two wore a multi-coloured top and completed her look with pink-tinted sunglasses.

The diva also showed off her silver rings while she looked gorgeous in her dark hair brown.

Kylie previously gave fans a sneak peek at her white, red, beige and black Rolls-Royces. She also owns an expensive and rare white Bugatti Chiron.

She has also seen driving a black Ferrari LaFerrari, Mercedes black G550 4×4 and maroon and black G-Wagons.

Kylie once told Vogue that her daughter Stormi decides that car they take out for the day.

