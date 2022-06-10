Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been receiving coaching lessons in order to be able to ‘approach’ Prince William.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and biographer Robert Jobson, during his appearance on Sunrise.

He explained the need and was quoted saying, “One of these brothers needs to make an approach, probably William to say, 'enough is enough'. It's becoming too much of an embarrassing story I think.”

“I'm sure their dad and their grandma would much prefer it if it just went away,” he added.

“But they're both testosterone-fuelled young men and they think they're defending their wives.”

“They were very close when they were young. Maybe they should watch a few home movies and remember the times they used to share and just put it all behind them.”