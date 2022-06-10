 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been receiving coaching lessons in order to be able to ‘approach’ Prince William.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and biographer Robert Jobson, during his appearance on Sunrise.

He explained the need and was quoted saying, “One of these brothers needs to make an approach, probably William to say, 'enough is enough'. It's becoming too much of an embarrassing story I think.”

“I'm sure their dad and their grandma would much prefer it if it just went away,” he added.

“But they're both testosterone-fuelled young men and they think they're defending their wives.”

“They were very close when they were young. Maybe they should watch a few home movies and remember the times they used to share and just put it all behind them.”

More From Entertainment:

Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets

Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets
Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports

Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'
Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap

Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’
Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'

Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'
Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice
Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’
David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckham's nerves

David Beckham admits his throat-clearing habit gets on Victoria Beckham's nerves
David Beckham talks about his worst haircuts: ‘Probably the Mohawk’

David Beckham talks about his worst haircuts: ‘Probably the Mohawk’

Latest

view all