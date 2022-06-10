Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public

Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has been accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public over her client's defamation case loss.

Spidey, a body language expert made this revelation during his latest YouTube video.

He was quoted saying, “I would borderline describe this as gaslighting because she’s trying to sell this narrative that Johnny Depp is the one who caused the public and the jury to not believe Amber.”

“Not the fact that Amber was denying things we can all see with our eyes.”

He referenced Heard’s insistence on using words like “pledge” and “donate” synonymously, whenever asked about her charitable donations.

Matter such as these ended up leaving the entire legal team with ‘more work than necessary’.

However, Ms Bredehoft shrugged these claims off by citing “no one is perfect” which is a gaslighter’s motto, in the eyes of the expert.

Before concluding his findings he even branded it, “very, very gaslight-y.”