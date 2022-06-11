Princess Charlotte’s big-sister move at Prince Louis goes viral: Watch

file footage

Princess Charlotte proved to be the ultimate big sister to Prince Louis at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant on Sunday, with a viral video showing her ‘slapping’ down her brother’s arm to control him, reported The Daily Star.



In adorable clips that soon went viral on social media, Prince Louis was seen acting out as he sat next to his mother, Kate Middleton, and big sister, Princess Charlotte, at the Jubilee pageant.

The little Cambridge was seen blowing raspberries, dancing with his arms up in the air, and even covering his mother Kate’s mouth when she attempted to control him.

However, it was Charlotte who appeared to keep her mischievous little brother Louis in check in his seat, and was seen ‘slapping’ his hand down at one instance when he bit his fist and then proceeded to wave it up in the air.

As per the Daily Star, Charlotte seemed to be more aware of the high-profile royal event, that marked a celebration of the Queen’s 70 years as monarch, and her action of batting Louis’ hand down to his lap was cited as a clear indication.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis managed to make headlines around the world not only for his antics at Sunday’s Jubilee pageant, but also earlier at the Trooping the Colour ceremony and RAF flypast, during which he was pictured covering his ears and screaming comically.