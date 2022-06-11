Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics

Paris Jackson was a sight to be hold during her casual outing in Los Angeles as she cut a casual figure.

The 24-year-old singer was spotted shopping grocery in Los Angeles on Friday night as she flaunted her slim frame in an oversized graphite shirt.

Paris stepped out in the city while setting up fashion goals as the singer paired her top with layered tie-dye mustard jeans.

The singer showed off her famous tattoo on her which is a sweet tribute to the late pop star.

Paris completed her look with the handpicked stylish bracelets and wore a large black earring in one lope.

The sighting came a day after the singer stage a stunning performance at The Stephan Talkhouse in Amagansett in New York.

Before her performance, Paris not only filmed her band-mate Michael O’Grady rocking the stage during the sound check.

She also treated her fans to a lovely mirror selfie from her dressing room in front of two black leather couches.



