 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry seems to have been ‘completely taken over’ by Meghan Markle.

Royal author Tina Brown made this claim during her interview with the Telegraph.

She touched on Meghan Markle’s impact on Prince Harry and branded it a “really sad thing.”

She also accused the Duchess of turning Prince Harry into someone that’s “so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed.”

“It’s a really sad thing to a great many people,” she further added during the course of her interview.

Before concluding the author also added, “Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end.”

