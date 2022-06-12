Surgeon updates on Justin Bieber’s health

 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is showing early signs of making a recovery after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

This was disclosed by a surgeon who specialises in face paralysis.

The Sorry singer, in a video posted on Instagram, had said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. He noted that his right eye was not blinking.

According to Charles Nduka, a consultant plastic reconstructive surgeon in Britain and the co-founder of health charity Facial Palsy UK, said about 75 percent of patients with the syndrome who receive early treatment, including steroids and antivirals, make a full recovery.

"I did notice in the video shared by Mr Bieber that he does appear to have some evidence of recovery, which is encouraging," Nduka told Reuters.

"With facial paralysis one of the most obvious things is patients are unable to close their eye fully to blink and they are unable to smile," Nduka added.

"Before the smile recovers, the first thing that will develop is there is increasingly symmetry in the face at rest. So, the base of the nose often elevates slightly, and the mouth becomes more even. On the video that was shared I could see some signs that there is some early recovery."

Nduka said he works with patients in the entertainment industry and it is important they first address any issues weakening the immune system before returning to work.

He went on to say, "They will be under financial pressures and all sorts of pressures to get back out there as soon as possible, but doing so will only lead to longer term problems."

