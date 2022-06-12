 
pakistan
Raees Ansari

FIA to launch probe against Moonis Elahi in money-laundering case: sources

  • FIA sources say "sufficient evidence" has been collected against Moonis.
  • Moonis is the son of Pervez Elahi, a senior leader of the PML-Q.
  • Last year, FIA had named Moonis in sugar scandal inquiry report.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a money-laundering probe against former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, sources told Geo News Sunday. 

Moonis is the son of Pervez Elahi, a senior leader of the PML-Q. FIA sources said that "sufficient evidence" has been collected against Moonis after which the agency decided to formally start an investigation against him. 

Responding to the development, Moonis took to his official Twitter account and wrote "Bismillah" while sharing a screenshot of the news.

It should be noted that last year, former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it. 

Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.

