 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of a bitter pill that they will most likely have to swallow with the Queen’s decision over Lilibet.

Royal author Christopher Andersen made this claim in an interview with the Royally Us podcast.

There, he claimed, “We now know that the Queen, well, the men in grey who really handle things, would not permit the Queen's photograph to be taken with Lilibet.”

“That spoke volume, it was a really bitter pill for Meghan and Harry to swallow.”

“You have to remember, Archie was photographed with the Queen, and Prince Philip, and Doria Ragland when he was two days old.”

“It's a tradition to be photographed with the monarch when you're a grandchild or a great-grandchild. But this was a really different feeling.”

