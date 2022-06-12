Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen

File Footage

Royal experts have warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of a bitter pill that they will most likely have to swallow with the Queen’s decision over Lilibet.



Royal author Christopher Andersen made this claim in an interview with the Royally Us podcast.

There, he claimed, “We now know that the Queen, well, the men in grey who really handle things, would not permit the Queen's photograph to be taken with Lilibet.”

“That spoke volume, it was a really bitter pill for Meghan and Harry to swallow.”

“You have to remember, Archie was photographed with the Queen, and Prince Philip, and Doria Ragland when he was two days old.”

“It's a tradition to be photographed with the monarch when you're a grandchild or a great-grandchild. But this was a really different feeling.”