Alec Baldwin pays heartfelt homage to mother Carol: ‘She is in a better place’

Alec Baldwin remembers mother Carol M. Baldwin a day after her funeral in an emotional video tribute for her.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Pearl Harbor star expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers for their prayers and well wishes.

The Oscar nominated star began his homage by telling his 2.4 million followers how his mother was put to rest as “one might have expected.”

“Everyone who was close to my mother and my family, who lived in that area, who could make it, they were in the room with her when she passed,” the actor said

He added, “And she was truly, truly - I’ve heard people say ‘Surrounded by their loved ones’ when they died - and in my mother's case, it was certainly true.”

“Carol was surrounded by her family and everyone in that area - just a handful of us, myself included - were on our way to Syracuse when she went very rapidly after a certain point,” he detailed the devastating moment.

He further talked about the “huge impact” of her mother who worked towards creating awareness regarding breast cancer as he revealed that her fundraising events were attended by people from far away areas.



Baldwin continued: “They had a very good outreach and they had a great impact on the survivor community, counseling women who were preparing for surgery or who are facing the disease, regardless of the outcome my mother and her organization - on Long Island originally and then with another chapter in Central New York - they were there to help many many women face the difficult reality of breast cancer.”

"I’m proud of my mom and I’m very sorry that she is not in the world any longer to help people but she is certainly, I think it’s easy to say these days, she is certainly in a better place than any of us right now while we’re still here,” the actor said

Concluding his tribute, Baldwin added, "She is certainly in a better place than any of us in the world today. So thank you again to everyone and their good wishes, thanks."

The actor’s mother, who is also grandmother of model Hailey Bieber, passed away last month, at age 92.