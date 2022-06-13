 
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

David Beckham cut a dapper figure in a black suit as he stepped out for a glitzy theatre event with his daughter Harper on Monday night in Venice.

The former footballer, 47, looked handsome in a black suit while his youngest child Harper, 10, looked gorgeous in a £1,600 pink and purple ballgown from Zimmermann.

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

The pair beamed as they headed into the Riva event at the Fenice theatre in the Italian city, with David teaming his dark suit with a crisp white shirt and cool shades.

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

Harper looked adorable in her pretty dress which had a strapless design and was teamed with comfortable Nike trainers.

She looked in great spirits with her dad as they laughed and joked together en route to the glitzy event.

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

Last Saturday David further cemented his bond with daughter Harper as they enjoyed a fun-filled gondola ride during the trip to Venice.


