Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg finds strength in her family at 78

November 01, 2025
Diane von Furstenberg has admitted to finding strength in her family.
The 78-year-old fashion legend told People Magazine about what makes her feel glamorous at this age.
Furstenberg said, "I don’t know that I feel that glamorous. I feel glamorous when I see my grandchildren."
Famously known for her wrap dresses, Furstenberg has five grandchildren.
Recently, Diane von Furstenberg celebrated her granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg's major milestone on Instagram.
The 26-year-old, who launched the TVF for DVF fashion line, got engaged a few months ago. Furstenberg took to Instagram and wrote, "Talita and Rocco are ENGAGED !!! He proposed …. She accepted! Join me in wishing them a happy joyful life together LOVE is LIFE."
Notably, the fashion icon also shared what excites her about the future speaking to the outlet.
"What I think is very exciting now is the whole vintage [movement] and the whole upcycling," Furstenberg said.