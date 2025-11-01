 
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg finds strength in her family at 78

Diane von Furstenberg opens up about feeling glamorous at this age

Diane von Furstenberg has admitted to finding strength in her family.

The 78-year-old fashion legend told People Magazine about what makes her feel glamorous at this age.

Furstenberg said, "I don’t know that I feel that glamorous. I feel glamorous when I see my grandchildren."

Famously known for her wrap dresses, Furstenberg has five grandchildren.

Recently, Diane von Furstenberg celebrated her granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg's major milestone on Instagram.

The 26-year-old, who launched the TVF for DVF fashion line, got engaged a few months ago. Furstenberg took to Instagram and wrote, "Talita and Rocco are ENGAGED !!! He proposed …. She accepted! Join me in wishing them a happy joyful life together LOVE is LIFE."

Notably, the fashion icon also shared what excites her about the future speaking to the outlet.

"What I think is very exciting now is the whole vintage [movement] and the whole upcycling," Furstenberg said.

