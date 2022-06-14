 
entertainment
Ozzy Osbourne drops eerie lyrics ahead of major ‘life altering’ surgery

Ozzy Osbourne shared a message for his fans before his major 'life altering' operation on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Crazy Train hit-maker, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, dropped his song I Love You All on his stories.

The singer zeroed in on the lyrics “For all these years you’ve stood by me / God bless, I love you all,” expressing gratitude to all his fans for their support and well wishes.

The 73-year-old shared the message hours before his surgery which he needs because of a previous accident when he tripped in his home back in 2019.

An source close to family talked to Page Six as they revealed that the singer will need a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation.

“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the insider added. “This is quite major.”

The source continued: “He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019.”

“He’s been in a lot of pain,” the insider shared.

Earlier, Sharon Osbourne said on The Talk, “(Ozzy) has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there.”

“It's really going to determine the rest of his life,” she added.

