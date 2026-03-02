 
'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals' stuns fans with major development

'Marshals' airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+

Geo News Digital Desk
March 02, 2026

The Yellowstone universe returned with CBS’s new spinoff Marshals on Sunday night, but its debut episode delivered a shocking twist that left fans reeling.

Luke Grimes reprised his role as Kayce Dutton, now serving with an elite unit of U.S. Marshals.

But the premiere revealed that Kayce’s wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), had died off-screen from cancer.

The illness was tied to toxic contamination on the Broken Rock reservation, setting Kayce on a path of grief and vengeance.

Grimes acknowledged the heartbreak in interviews.

He told L.A. Times, “Kayce is very upset. It’s the worst thing that could have happened to him. But as much as I’m really upset not to work with Kelsey, it’s a good idea for the show.”

He explained that Monica’s death forces Kayce into new territory as a single father while balancing his dangerous new role.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their shock.

“Ticked off that they killed off Monica!!! Why???” one viewer fumed.

Another wrote, “Wow Monica is gone, just when we thought Tate and Kayce couldn’t handle anymore loss.”

Executive producer Spencer Hudnut said the decision was essential to push Kayce’s story forward.

“His dealing with his inability to confront his grief is a big part of the season. It became clear that something horrible had to happen to put Kayce on a different path,” he explained.

Alongside Grimes, Marshals features returning Yellowstone characters including Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), Brecken Merrill (Tate), and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater). Country singer Riley Green also joins the cast as Garrett, a troubled former Navy SEAL.

Marshals airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

