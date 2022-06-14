 
Prince William denies uncle Andrew his 'birth right': 'Hang Separately'

Prince Andrew is demanding a comeback to public duties amid Prince William's strong resistance, reports suggest.

It is alleged that William has made it clear to Her Majesty that it will be wither him or his disgraced uncle part of the slimmed monarchy. 

However, Andrew, is not shying away from asking for his birth right as a royal, which for him means returning to public life as soon as possible.

"He believes that he has now spent enough time away from the spotlight in the wake of the furore around his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and his pay-out to Virginia Giuffre," reports Express.co.uk.

It is also added that a “family decision” has now been made in favour of William.

A Royal source said: “William hasn’t worked out that with hereditary monarchy you either stand together or hang separately.”

Earlier, a senior palace source told the Sunday Times: "Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction.

"There is of course a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings.

"There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight."

