Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Jennifer Aniston wants some on-screen romance for her 'The Morning Show' character

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Jennifer Aniston revealed she wants some on-screen romance for her character Alexandra 'Alex' Levy in the Apple TV+ The Morning Show.

Speaking on the "For Your Consideration Panel" on Saturday, the Friends alum shared her desire for her character to find a love interest.

Anniston said that in the upcoming season of the show she wants to see Alex "maybe try to find even a human connection, a love connection of some sort."

“I'd love to see how Alex is with intimacy- of not only just a female but of a male,” the 53-year-old star added.

She explained, “Because that's something I think would be really clumsy, and I think it'd be really fun to explore that awkwardness of trying.”

“Because how do you maintain what you've built up for 15 years, of this career that you built, in the need for relevance and the need to be respected, because that's a full-time job,” Aniston continued.

The actor added, “I don't know how you put that, you know, armor down.”

In an interview with Variety, Aniston expressed her wish again, “I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion.”

“She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever really quite done,” she added.

The actor plays the role of a news anchor alongside Reese Witherspoon in the show.


