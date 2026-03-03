‘Adolescence’ icon Stephen Graham calls out Hollywood stars for lacking respect

Stephen Graham shared his frustration about actors who do not just respect other people and their co-stars on set.

The star of Adolescence shared that he is now completely fed up with his co-stars who arrive very late and act like they are more important than everyone else there, leaving him furious.

Stephen, who showed up in Gangs Of New York and The Irishman, went on add to add that being late is very unfair to the crew saying crew members come to work early and leave late, so making them wait is wrong.

He said, “There is a lot of actors that aren't on time. That's exceptionally disrespectful. To leave a crew, that have been there well before you and will leave well after you, waiting around because you are some Lord and Saviour and the goose that lays the golden egg is disgusting…it's just not cricket.”

The Boiling Point star’s comments come during a happy time in his career, as Stephen recently won a Golden Globe for his role in Adolescence.

He said there could be another season in a few years but nothing is confirmed yet.

During his speech, Stephen thanked his wife Hannah and said, “You saved my life.”