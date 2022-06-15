 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

File Footage

Matthew Perry revealed he has finished writing his much awaited memoir Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing which is said to have all the ‘ugly details’ of what happened on set of Friends.

Taking to Instagram, Perry, who rose to prominence when he played the iconic role of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, dropped a picture of the title of the book.

“My ego doesn't like that I have to stop writing about myself,” he captioned the post. “But the book is now done. So that's that.”

The autobiography, which is slated to release on November 1st 2022, will tell the readers what happened behind the scenes of the comedy show and Perry’s struggle with drugs as per the book’s publisher Flatiron Books.

As per a report previously published in OK! Magazine, the 17 Again actor is going to unload on the whole crew of the sitcom and it has “everyone in a panic.”

An insider had spilled to the outlet that Perry “figures it’s time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set.”

The source said that the 52-year-old star “really couldn’t care less” if his memoir is going to upset Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and his other co-stars, adding, "He’s not going to hold back."

Not only that, Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in the show, feared that the upcoming book will include details of her split with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

A source told Closer Magazine, "He (Perry) hasn’t suggested that the book will include private details about anyone else, but Jen knows Matthew will want a bestseller and, to achieve that, he’ll need to expose as many juicy secrets as possible."

Previously, Perry announced the release date of the book on his social media, writing, “So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low.”

“But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book,” he added.


