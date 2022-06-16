 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan faces backlash for comparing Amber Heard to Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Piers Morgan faces backlash for comparing Amber Heard to Meghan Markle

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan, who slammed Amber Heard and compared her to Meghan Markle in the process, has come under fire for his remarks.

Morgan, on his TalkTV Uncensored show, said: “The longer Amber Heard talks, the more she whines, the more she plays the victim, the more she tries to blame everybody but herself… As with Meghan Markle, the less I believe her," he said. “I just find her a really incredible, or rather uncredible, witness.”

The former Good Morning Britain host's remarks sparked backlash as fans responded to him in their own way, with one replied: "What has this got to do with Meghan Markle?." Another then took to Twitter to reply to respond, saying: "The plummeting ratings for his show."

One wrote: "Nothing at all. Morgan is obsessed and his new show is tanking in the ratings. See also GB News who are also using her to boost their poor ratings. They’re sickening bullies.."

Another responded as saying: "This freak is obsessed with her, and looks for a crack in any door to mention her name. He is insanely unhinged when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex. He wants her so bad and thinks about her day and night. His wife should be so embarrassed."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William gushes over his daughter Charlotte for her amazing skills, brands her 'budding star'

Prince William gushes over his daughter Charlotte for her amazing skills, brands her 'budding star'

Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson
Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle

Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle
Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship
Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot

Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot
Amber Heard still LOVES Johnny Depp post losing defamation trial

Amber Heard still LOVES Johnny Depp post losing defamation trial
Queen’s ‘mobility issues’ force her to pull out of Royal Ascot for the second day

Queen’s ‘mobility issues’ force her to pull out of Royal Ascot for the second day
Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘no interest’ in mending Harry, Meghan feud

Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘no interest’ in mending Harry, Meghan feud
Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside

Sam Asghari looks HAPPIER than ever as he shows off his wedding ring : picture inside
Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton's romance rumours set internet on fire after a viral TikTok

Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton's romance rumours set internet on fire after a viral TikTok
Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands

Prince Andrew caught Queen ‘at a weaker moment’ with rehabilitation demands

Latest

view all