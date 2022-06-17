Jennifer Lopez speaks up on complicated relationship with mother in ‘Halftime’

Global icon Jennifer Lopez has detailed her complicated relationship with her mother, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodriguez, claiming that she used to ‘beat’ her when she was a child.

The Hustlers star, 52, made the shocking claim in her new Netflix documentary, Halftime, saying that, “She [Rodriguez] did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the [explicit] out of you.”

The Marry Me actress had a strained relationship with her mum during the her career’s formative years.

Due to their regular clashes, J.Lo left her family at the age of 18 and pursuit her career in music and acting.

Meanwhile, Rodriquez, 76, also admitted that she was hard on Lopez and her two sisters, Leslie and Lynda. The matriarch — who immigrated from Puerto Rico — raised her three daughters in the Bronx alongside her husband David, whom she divorced once the girls were grown up.

“I always had the highest expectations of them. It wasn’t to be critical. It was only to show you that you could do better,” Rodriguez is seen saying in the movie. “Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We butted heads a lot.”

The Maid in Manhattan star confessed that she wasn’t focused on her school work, saying she was distracted by dancing — something that caused tension between the mother and daughter.

“My mom was like, ‘If you’re gonna live in this house, you’re gonna get your education,'” Lopez recalled. “We got into a bad fight one night and I just left.”

Halftime gives fans an inside look into Lopez’s careers ups and downs. The Netflix documentary was released on June 8.