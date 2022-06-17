 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez speaks up on complicated relationship with mother in ‘Halftime’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Jennifer Lopez speaks up on complicated relationship with mother in ‘Halftime’
Jennifer Lopez speaks up on complicated relationship with mother in ‘Halftime’

Global icon Jennifer Lopez has detailed her complicated relationship with her mother, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodriguez, claiming that she used to ‘beat’ her when she was a child.

The Hustlers star, 52, made the shocking claim in her new Netflix documentary, Halftime, saying that, “She [Rodriguez] did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the [explicit] out of you.”

The Marry Me actress had a strained relationship with her mum during the her career’s formative years. 

Due to their regular clashes, J.Lo left her family at the age of 18 and pursuit her career in music and acting.

Meanwhile, Rodriquez, 76, also admitted that she was hard on Lopez and her two sisters, Leslie and Lynda. The matriarch — who immigrated from Puerto Rico — raised her three daughters in the Bronx alongside her husband David, whom she divorced once the girls were grown up.

“I always had the highest expectations of them. It wasn’t to be critical. It was only to show you that you could do better,” Rodriguez is seen saying in the movie. “Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We butted heads a lot.”

The Maid in Manhattan star confessed that she wasn’t focused on her school work, saying she was distracted by dancing — something that caused tension between the mother and daughter.

“My mom was like, ‘If you’re gonna live in this house, you’re gonna get your education,'” Lopez recalled. “We got into a bad fight one night and I just left.”

Halftime gives fans an inside look into Lopez’s careers ups and downs. The Netflix documentary was released on June 8.

More From Entertainment:

Take a look in the original 'Top Gun' house

Take a look in the original 'Top Gun' house
Chris Rock refuses to host Emmy Awards after getting slapped at Oscars

Chris Rock refuses to host Emmy Awards after getting slapped at Oscars
BTS will 'remain active in various formats': HYBE clarifies

BTS will 'remain active in various formats': HYBE clarifies
Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Prince Andrew ‘can’t forget’ Kingship snub: Insider

Prince Andrew ‘can’t forget’ Kingship snub: Insider
Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress
Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters

Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters
Rachel Bilson in romantic relationship with Bill Haider?

Rachel Bilson in romantic relationship with Bill Haider?
Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’

Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’
Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Latest

view all