Friday Jun 17 2022
Friday Jun 17, 2022

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video
Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt once again proved that she's got a knack for dancing as she grooved to Doja Cat's Vegas. 

The teenager’s instructor Hamilton Evans dropped a video last week in which Shiloh can be seen rocking a Beetles tee while taking centre stage at Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City.

The Namibian-born looked effortlessly chic in a messy bun and baggy pants and maroon Vans sneakers.

The video came after an insider told US Weekly on June 8 that the star kid is passionate about dancing. “Shiloh loves dancing. She's seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”

“She's made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they're all in chat groups and share their favourite playlists and that type of stuff,” the source continued.

“The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky's the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that,” the outlet reported.

