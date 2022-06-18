Prince William 'ready to step up' as future King with 40 milestone: Expert

Prince William is ready to hit 40 this month are close aides are sharing their two cents on the future of the Duke of Cambridge.

King in the making, Prince William is said to be possessing a 'wicked sense of humour'

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told the Daily Mail. "He hasn’t rubbed his hands in glee [at what is to come], but has looked at it in a dutiful way," said Lowther-Pinkerton. "One of the lovely things I remember early on was this sense of disbelief that people were really interested in who he was or what he was doing."

In his teens, William was described as someone who "enjoyed himself immensely...though unlike Harry, he was never caught!"



He "loves to chat about their dates when they go wrong," the source said, "and even keeps tabs on people who have left."



However, William is gradually preparing himself to be the next king after father Charles, creating 'modern history'.

‘"The decades ahead are going to be some of the most challenging we have experienced as a nation in modern history," one close friend said. "And William is ready to step up to the plate."

