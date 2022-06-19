 
Buckingham Palace 'buried' results from Meghan Markle bullying victims: Report

Buckingham Palace careful carried out investigation in Meghan Markle bullying case has been 'buried' within the Palace boundaries.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was accused of bullying staffers in to leaving their jobs, came under fire after her tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, where she accused the royal family of being racists.

As per Sunday Times of London, the Palace made major changes in their HR policy and initiated an inquiry in to the matter, personally funded by Her Majesty. 

Finding of the investigation have been “buried” and will never be released, the sources said "to protect the participants’ privacy and to tamp down tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family."

The inquiry began last March after two senior members of the palace staff spoke against the Duchess.

A third former aide claimed to have been personally “humiliated” by the former TV actress when she lived at Kensington Palace after her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

“There are some harrowing stories to tell,” a source told the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Markle rejected claims, noting she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

