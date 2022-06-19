Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day

Kareena Kapoor took out a moment to shower praises over her beloved father Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots actor dropped a throwback photo of herself twinning with her dad who looked dapper in a black suit while the diva looked gorgeous in a black saree.

The post came after the actor recently gushed over his hubby and his son as they spend gleeful time on the sets with Sujoy Ghosh.



The Heroine actor expressed that the movie, based on the book the Devotion of Suspect X, would be the ‘best film’.

“DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh,” she captioned the post.