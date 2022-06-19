Jennifer Lopez leaves fans guessing as she uses gender-neutral pronouns for her child Emme Maribel

 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans as she welcomed her child Emme Maribel Muñiz to the stage by using gender-neutral pronouns ahead of their duet  in Los Angeles this week.

Lopez called Emme “my favourite duet partner”, telling the crowd: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion."

She left fans guessing about her daughter as she used gender-neutral pronouns for Emme, saying: “They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” she joked, adding: “They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

Emme is Lopez’s youngest child, and their father is Marc Anthony, whom the Hustlers star divorced in 2014.

Lopez shared footage of their power performance, in which the pair sang Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years”, to her social media channels. 

Emerging artist Emme could be seen using a rainbow coloured microphone as she also sang parts of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and Lopez’s very own “Let’s Get Loud”.

Lopez's words sparked reaction from fans, with one wrote: "This was J-Lo sharing that information,” one fan wrote, adding: “It’s beautiful to see her supporting her child.”

