 
pakistan
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Islamabad High Court dismisses defamation case against Imaan Mazari

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Human rights activist Imaan Mazari. — Geo News screengrab
Human rights activist Imaan Mazari. — Geo News screengrab

  • “Imaan Mazari has apologised, what else do you want?” CJP asks defence ministry’s lawyer.
  • Mazari appeared in court along with her lawyer Zainab Janjua.
  • A case was registered against Imaan at Islamabad's Ramna police station.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a case against human rights activist Imaan Mazari, who is the daughter of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, for making derogatory statements against institutions.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Monday. Mazari appeared in court along with her lawyer Zainab Janjua.

A case was registered against Imaan at Islamabad's Ramna police station under PPC sections 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

The lawyer had issued remarks regarding the institution earlier this month when her mother was detained by Punjab’s anti-corruption department in a case related to the encroachment of a piece of land in District Rajanpur.

Read more: Imaan Mazari denies allegations of encouraging mutiny

In the FIR registered against Imaan, the complainant said: "The above-named lady abused the senior military leadership of the Pakistan Army. Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging."

"Such statements, made with the intent to cause and create unrest and Chaos in the Pakistan Army which is also leading to the punishable offence," the FIR read.

But in her response to the IHC, the lawyer rejected all the claims made in the FIR saying that attempts were being made to stop her from her activism.

Today’s hearing

During today’s hearing, Mazari’s lawyer argued that despite their concerns, they became part of the investigation under the direction of the court. “We were giving some statements to the police. They were writing something else. We told the police that we would submit a written statement ourselves. We had said on day one only that there was no justification for what was said,” the lawyer said.

At this, CJ Minallah said that Mazari is an officer of the court and she shouldn’t have uttered such words.

“Imaan Mazari has apologised, what else do you want?” the CJP asked the defence ministry lawyer.

Read more: PM Shehbaz's plea for permanent exemption from court appearance approved

She should apologise for her statement in the press, the ministry’s lawyer said.

To this, Justice Minallah said: “Look at the time of this statement, what had happened to her mother at that time.”

The defence ministry's counsel said: “Imaan Mazari is like our daughter but looks at her previous conduct.”

After the arguments concluded, the IHC CJ accepted Mazari’s plea of dismissing the case and quashed the FIR filed against her.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases

Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases
Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'

Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'
Long march vandalism case: Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Long march vandalism case: Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
US agrees to help Pakistan negotiate deal with IMF: report

US agrees to help Pakistan negotiate deal with IMF: report
PM Shehbaz's plea for permanent exemption from court appearance approved

PM Shehbaz's plea for permanent exemption from court appearance approved
Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases

Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan

Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office

Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office
Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan
Reviewing medical, legal challenges before deciding on return: Pervez Musharraf's family

Reviewing medical, legal challenges before deciding on return: Pervez Musharraf's family
Miftah Ismail asked for 'relief' from American envoy, claims Imran Khan

Miftah Ismail asked for 'relief' from American envoy, claims Imran Khan
Ad hoc teachers from KP stage sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad

Ad hoc teachers from KP stage sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad

Latest

view all