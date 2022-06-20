Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look at Jeff Beck’s gig

Johnny Depp left his fans stunned as he made a surprise appearance on stage at Jeff Beck’s gig in Finland and unveiled his new stunning look.

The Pirates of the Caribbean sported a youthful appearance as cut off his beard with a new clean shaven look.

The actor, who turned 59 earlier this month, hyped fans into a frenzy as he took to the stage and channeled his inner rockstar vibes.

At the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday, the Edward Scissorhands actor donned a white shirt with his sleeves rolled up, putting his tattoos on display as he performed.

He paired a black waistcoat and a grey hat while he shielded his eyes behind a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Depp’s stunning appearance comes after his former wife admitted that she is unable to pay $8.3 million in damages to the actor following their defamation trial.