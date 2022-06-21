 
Trevor Noah slams Ripley for lending Marilyn Monroe's dress to Kim Kardashian: Watch

Trevor Noah has recently blamed Ripley for the “significant damage” done to the iconic Marilyn Monroe’s dress that Kim Kardashian wore it to Met Gala last month.

“It was they who lent the dress to Kim,” commented Trevor during latest episode of The Daily Show.

He continued, “Kim obviously took a big risk and it backfired, however, Ripley’s still deserves most of the blame as they own the dress and in charge of preserving it. So, if they told her it was okay to wear it, that’s on them.”

Meanwhile, the late night host did not leave Kim aside from his jibe and remarked Kim should have used “better judgement”.

“The Marilyn Monroe dress is a one-of-a-kind piece of American history,” he said.

“The Met Gala happens every year. People dress like hamburgers there. You could have worn anything else,” he quipped.

Trevor continued, “If you are entrusted with a piece of American history, you better do everything you can to take care of it.”

However, Trevor admitted that he understood the temptation.

“If the Louvre called me and they said I could kiss the Mona Lisa for a selfie, I would do it,” he jokingly added.

