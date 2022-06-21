 
Angelina Jolie dines with 'brave' refugees on World Refugee Day

Angelina Jolie dines with 'brave' refugees on World Refugee Day

Angelina Jolie took fans inside the dinner with her ‘new friends’ as she celebrated the World Refugee Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Maleficent star dropped a series of swoon-worthy photos of the dinner as she was grateful to have spent the day with the ‘brave’ refugees.

Gushing over her pals from Egypt, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Kurdistan, Nigeria and Gambia, she penned a heartfelt note.

The 47-year-old Hollywood star wrote, “I’m grateful that among so much heaviness in the world, these brave people shared their time and stories with me.“


“Family, friends and food bring people together and I was honoured to be joined by new friends to eat, share, and learn,” Jolie added.

The post came after the Hollywood A-lister shed light on the ‘greatest consequences’ Ukrainian children are facing.

“Globally, children account for 30% of the population but represent 41% of all forcibly displaced people,” wrote on the Facebook-owned platform.

She also noted that 'at least 277 children have been killed and 456 injured’ since February 24.

