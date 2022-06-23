Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report

Emilia Clarke has recently declared that she is scared of her UK stage debut in Chekhov’s The Seagull.



In a recent interview with BBC, the Game of Thrones star reveals that many people will judge on the basis of her Mother of Dragons’ character and therefore, she feels “petrified” that what if she cannot do par excellence acting on a stage as she did in her hit series.

“I am profoundly aware of the fact that there will be people who love Game of Thrones and are seeing it for that. It’s 10 times more frightening because there will be people wanting to go and say, 'Well she can only act on camera, she clearly can't act on stage,' which is obviously the biggest fear,” explained Me Before You actress.

Nevertheless, the British actress is hopeful that her recent play about a group of lonely Russians living on an isolated country estate, will inspire a different audience to go to the theatre.

“Hopefully what they get, as a kind of little extra, is that they get to enjoy this play that they might not have seen otherwise," she told the outlet.

Clarke also shared about her anxiety, as it had been stressful for the actress in the last few years.

“Finally appearing in the West End is daunting because it's something I've wanted for so long. It's frightening because it's a dream of mine finally realised,” she remarked.

Clarke also spoke on the theatre which she called it as the “higher art”.

“I adore it. I absolutely love it. I feel happiest, safest, most at home,” said the 35-year-old.

Meanwhile, the actress last appeared in Breakfast at Tiffany's on Broadway in 2013 which did not go well.