Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour in March has revealed the approach the Duke of Cambridge would bring to the monarchy when he becomes King. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were confronted with cancelled engagements, protests by angry locals and controversial pictures circulating the world's front pages during their trip to Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas. 

William "wants things to run smoothly", hence his reaction to how the trip was organised, according to Ms Seward. "When he and Kate were ridiculed during their Caribbean tour last March, he was understandably furious," she added.

"As far as he was concerned someone should have read the current mood of the country and acted upon it long before the schedule was arranged," the royal biographer told Mirror.

"He is respected and his opinions are acted upon. He can be intolerant but it is not because he is disagreeable but because he cares," the author spoke of Prince William's "growing influence'. 

