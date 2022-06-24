 
'The New Mrs Beckham': Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview

'The New Mrs Beckham': Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview

Victoria Beckham’s fans were not happy after a recent magazine cover shoot of Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz’s was unveiled.

The cover picture of the Tatler Magzine’s upcoming issue dubbed the billionaire heiress as the “The new Mrs. Beckham" and the title was not very well received among the social media users.

Sharing the cover image on his Instagram handle, Brooklyn wrote, “Wow. I am so proud of you baby. You look absolutely gorgeous and I am so in love with you.”

“Congratulations babe x @nicolaannepeltzbeckham,” the aspiring chef added.

However, the comment section soon filled with remarks in support of David Beckham’s wife, deeming her the “real” Mrs Beckham.

“Beautiful but Victoria is real Beckham,” one user commented while another added, “Lovely but Victoria is stunning.”

Another comment read, “New Mrs beckham? Just funny.”

"I'm screaming, your mama won't like that," one user chimed in.

A user tried to assure fans that both the ladies are Mrs. Beckham, adding, "It's not a competition."



