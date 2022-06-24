Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner raised eyebrows with her recent social media posts about 'space' after breaking up from boyfriend Devin Booker.

Taking to Instagram, Jenner shared NASA's post explaining why planets Neptune and Uranus are different colours.

"Both planets have a layer of concentrated haze," the post read in part, "but new research suggests Uranus (first image) has a thicker layer, 'whitening' its appearance more than Neptune's."

Moreover, Jenner also shared a screenshot of her morning playlist on IG Story. The playlist included A song I wrote after therapy by Harry Hudson.

Gushing over the longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jenner wrote, "this guy" and added a heart.

Meanwhile, E! News recently reported that the lovebirds' romance hit a rough patch after returning from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy.

A source spilt the beans to the outlet, "They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

"Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart," the source added.