 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Kendall Jenner posts about space after breakup from Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner posts about 'space' after breakup from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner raised eyebrows with her recent social media posts about 'space' after breaking up from boyfriend Devin Booker.

Taking to Instagram, Jenner shared NASA's post explaining why planets Neptune and Uranus are different colours.

"Both planets have a layer of concentrated haze," the post read in part, "but new research suggests Uranus (first image) has a thicker layer, 'whitening' its appearance more than Neptune's."

Moreover, Jenner also shared a screenshot of her morning playlist on IG Story. The playlist included A song I wrote after therapy by Harry Hudson.

Gushing over the longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jenner wrote, "this guy" and added a heart.

Meanwhile, E! News recently reported that the lovebirds' romance hit a rough patch after returning from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy.

A source spilt the beans to the outlet, "They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

"Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart," the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics

Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics
Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails

Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails
Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech

Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech
Kendall Jenner told Devin Booker to give her 'space and time': reports

Kendall Jenner told Devin Booker to give her 'space and time': reports
BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth release 'Left and Right': Watch

BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth release 'Left and Right': Watch
Johnny Depp lamented 'death of journalistic integrity': influencer reveals

Johnny Depp lamented 'death of journalistic integrity': influencer reveals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?
Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory
Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report

Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report
Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads

Jennifer Garner shares top 6 picks for Summer reads
Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'

Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'
Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen

Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen

Latest

view all